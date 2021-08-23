Is Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.32 changed hands at -$0.29 or -6.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $744.61M. EGLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.56% off its 52-week high of $8.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 75.93% up since then. When we look at Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.24K.

Analysts gave the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EGLX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Instantly EGLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.07 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.19%, with the 5-day performance at -5.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is -11.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EGLX’s forecast low is $9.75 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -125.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.55% over the past 6 months, a -8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 84.50%.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.48% of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares while 2.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.98%. There are 2.16% institutions holding the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock share, with Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million EGLX shares worth $12.46 million.

Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 0.42 million shares worth $3.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021.