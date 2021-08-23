Is Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.27 changed hands at -$0.43 or -3.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.57B. CYH’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.88% off its 52-week high of $17.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.74, which suggests the last value was 69.52% up since then. When we look at Community Health Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CYH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Community Health Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.87 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -3.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.93%, with the 5-day performance at 4.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is -11.06% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYH’s forecast low is $10.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Community Health Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.28% over the past 6 months, a 71.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Community Health Systems Inc. will fall -101.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.01 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Community Health Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.03 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Community Health Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 173.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.47% per year.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.71% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares while 80.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.63%. There are 80.75% institutions holding the Community Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.63% of the shares, roughly 19.33 million CYH shares worth $298.4 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 11.0 million shares worth $169.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $135.2 million under it, the former controlled 7.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.34% of the shares, roughly 8.38 million shares worth around $129.36 million.