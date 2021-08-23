Is BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $249.60 changed hands at -$25.84 or -9.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.49B. BGNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.84% off its 52-week high of $388.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $219.20, which suggests the last value was 12.18% up since then. When we look at BeiGene Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 254.54K.

Analysts gave the BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BGNE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BeiGene Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$5.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) trade information

Instantly BGNE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 294.99 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -9.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.40%, with the 5-day performance at -9.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is -22.42% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $386.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGNE’s forecast low is $170.18 with $514.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.82% for it to hit the projected low.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BeiGene Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.22% over the past 6 months, a 36.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BeiGene Ltd. will fall -19.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 300.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $189.59 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that BeiGene Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $237.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.62 million and $91.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 188.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 161.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.30%. The 2021 estimates are for BeiGene Ltd. earnings to decrease by -13.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.

BGNE Dividends

BeiGene Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.25% of BeiGene Ltd. shares while 61.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.32%. There are 61.66% institutions holding the BeiGene Ltd. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.59% of the shares, roughly 11.67 million BGNE shares worth $4.0 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 5.94 million shares worth $2.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were New Perspective Fund Inc and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. With 2.18 million shares estimated at $746.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $539.24 million.