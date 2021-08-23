Investing In E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.69 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.36 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.12M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -2308.63% off its 52-week high of $80.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 1.79% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.29 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.78%, with the 5-day performance at -16.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -84.43% down.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -44.80%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.20% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.26%. There are 0.09% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 11503.0 EJH shares worth $0.33 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 9898.0 shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 9898.0 shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.