Investing In BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.38 changing hands around $3.19 or 15.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $771.66M. BYSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.36% off its 52-week high of $30.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.90, which suggests the last value was 61.93% up since then. When we look at BeyondSpring Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Analysts gave the BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BYSI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BeyondSpring Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Instantly BYSI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.00 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 15.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.49%, with the 5-day performance at -6.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 102.51% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BYSI’s forecast low is $37.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -327.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.25% for it to hit the projected low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BeyondSpring Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.20% over the past 6 months, a -7.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BeyondSpring Inc. will fall -4.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.46 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that BeyondSpring Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.75 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.10%. The 2021 estimates are for BeyondSpring Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.60%.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 01 and September 07.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.61% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares while 20.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.07%. There are 20.46% institutions holding the BeyondSpring Inc. stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.69% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million BYSI shares worth $31.41 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 1.42 million shares worth $14.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $5.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $4.06 million.