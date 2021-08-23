Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.83 million Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $129.30M. HUIZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -460.73% off its 52-week high of $13.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 12.96% up since then. When we look at Huize Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.38K.

Analysts gave the Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HUIZ as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Huize Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Instantly HUIZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.71%, with the 5-day performance at -8.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is -50.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37950.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUIZ’s forecast low is $51.44 with $88.38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3478.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1982.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.60% up from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for Huize Holding Limited earnings to increase by 15.30%.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 18 and August 23.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.70% of Huize Holding Limited shares while 21.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.41%. There are 21.81% institutions holding the Huize Holding Limited stock share, with SAIF Advisors Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.17% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million HUIZ shares worth $56.4 million.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 1.84 million shares worth $15.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $2.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 90620.0 shares worth around $0.76 million.