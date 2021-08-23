Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $4.15 changed hands at $0.24 or 6.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.69M. HIHO’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.24% off its 52-week high of $5.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.43, which suggests the last value was 41.45% up since then. When we look at Highway Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.89K.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) trade information

Instantly HIHO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.16 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.47%, with the 5-day performance at 1.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) is 13.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 987.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Highway Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -165.60%.

HIHO Dividends

Highway Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 10. The 6.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 6.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.15% of Highway Holdings Limited shares while 7.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.84%. There are 7.55% institutions holding the Highway Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million HIHO shares worth $1.06 million.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 48484.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.