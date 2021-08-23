Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at $0.25 or 5.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $266.71M. GMDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.79% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 15.79% up since then. When we look at Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 445.73K.

Analysts gave the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GMDA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.59 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 5.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.38%, with the 5-day performance at -13.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is -18.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMDA’s forecast low is $14.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -384.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gamida Cell Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.61% over the past 6 months, a 4.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gamida Cell Ltd. will fall -8.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -53.30% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings to decrease by -63.00%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 10.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.15% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares while 47.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.25%. There are 47.60% institutions holding the Gamida Cell Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.03% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million GMDA shares worth $47.89 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 4.69 million shares worth $37.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. With 4.92 million shares estimated at $39.66 million under it, the former controlled 8.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $12.36 million.