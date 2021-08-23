FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 10.98 million FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.01. With the company’s per share price at $5.78 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84B. FCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -409.34% off its 52-week high of $29.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 72.66% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.82 million.

Analysts gave the FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended FCEL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.36 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.25%, with the 5-day performance at -5.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -13.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FCEL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -111.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.1% for it to hit the projected low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.66% over the past 6 months, a 30.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FuelCell Energy Inc. will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.69 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that FuelCell Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $22.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.80%. The 2021 estimates are for FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 77.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 08 and September 13.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares while 37.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.37%. There are 37.75% institutions holding the FuelCell Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.39% of the shares, roughly 23.84 million FCEL shares worth $343.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.79% or 21.89 million shares worth $315.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.65 million shares estimated at $124.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 7.42 million shares worth around $66.0 million.