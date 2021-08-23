ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.74 million ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $8.06 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $351.90M. EPIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -346.65% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.40, which suggests the last value was 33.0% up since then. When we look at ESSA Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.71K.

Analysts gave the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EPIX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Instantly EPIX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.70 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.44%, with the 5-day performance at -32.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is -68.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPIX’s forecast low is $22.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -520.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -172.95% for it to hit the projected low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ESSA Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.94% over the past 6 months, a 5.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.20%. The 2021 estimates are for ESSA Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 30.90%.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 11.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.00% of ESSA Pharma Inc. shares while 62.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.33%. There are 62.40% institutions holding the ESSA Pharma Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.56% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million EPIX shares worth $44.2 million.

Blackstone Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.14% or 3.57 million shares worth $42.63 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $20.48 million under it, the former controlled 5.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $21.6 million.