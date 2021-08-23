Could ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.06 or 13.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.59M. ATIF’s last price was a discount, traded about -358.82% off its 52-week high of $2.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at ATIF Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 322.04K.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

Instantly ATIF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -36.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8199 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 13.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.18%, with the 5-day performance at -36.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is -37.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.7 days.

ATIF Dividends

ATIF Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 30.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.68% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares while 0.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.58%. There are 0.75% institutions holding the ATIF Holdings Limited stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million ATIF shares worth $0.24 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 26801.0 shares estimated at $29749.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.