Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: CFLT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.16 changing hands around $3.13 or 5.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.56B. CFLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.45% off its 52-week high of $57.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.71, which suggests the last value was 34.03% up since then. When we look at Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (CFLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CFLT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 59.98 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 5.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.00%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 37.22% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.58, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CFLT’s forecast low is $42.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 9.03% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.34 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $90.67 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock earnings to decrease by -141.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.76% per year.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Confluent Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders