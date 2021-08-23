Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 3.31 million Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $255.31 changed hands at -$2.01 or -0.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.36B. COIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.24% off its 52-week high of $429.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $208.00, which suggests the last value was 18.53% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

Analysts gave the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended COIN as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 266.50 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.62%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 13.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $371.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COIN’s forecast low is $220.00 with $743.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -191.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.23 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Coinbase Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.39 billion.

The 2021 estimates are for Coinbase Global Inc. earnings to increase by 519.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 66.30% per year.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares while 28.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.75%. There are 28.22% institutions holding the Coinbase Global Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.72% of the shares, roughly 5.62 million COIN shares worth $1.42 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.40% or 5.14 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 3.66 million shares estimated at $926.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $222.59 million.