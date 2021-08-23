BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.71 million BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $7.47 changed hands at $0.8 or 11.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $409.80M. BTCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -368.54% off its 52-week high of $35.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 66.4% up since then. When we look at BIT Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Analysts gave the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTCM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BIT Mining Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Instantly BTCM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.68 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 11.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.00%, with the 5-day performance at 0.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is 67.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTCM’s forecast low is $87.89 with $87.89 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1076.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1076.57% for it to hit the projected low.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The 2021 estimates are for BIT Mining Limited earnings to increase by 65.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.75% per year.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.30% of BIT Mining Limited shares while 7.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.27%. There are 7.83% institutions holding the BIT Mining Limited stock share, with SC China Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.26% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million BTCM shares worth $74.89 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 0.22 million shares worth $4.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF. With 31211.0 shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 21533.0 shares worth around $0.17 million.