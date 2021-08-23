ATHX Stock Forecast 2021: Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Remains Strong With -369.8% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.71. With the company’s per share price at $1.49 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $337.10M. ATHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.36% off its 52-week high of $3.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 9.4% up since then. When we look at Athersys Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATHX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Athersys Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Instantly ATHX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.86%, with the 5-day performance at -8.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is -1.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -369.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -168.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Athersys Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.36% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Athersys Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $40k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Athersys Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.00%.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.64% of Athersys Inc. shares while 27.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.13%. There are 27.53% institutions holding the Athersys Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.25% of the shares, roughly 14.14 million ATHX shares worth $25.45 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.47% or 12.39 million shares worth $22.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.24 million shares estimated at $15.43 million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 5.27 million shares worth around $9.49 million.