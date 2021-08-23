Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $74.40 changed hands at -$0.58 or -0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.27B. ASAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.52% off its 52-week high of $80.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.57, which suggests the last value was 72.35% up since then. When we look at Asana Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the Asana Inc. (ASAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ASAN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Asana Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.90 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 151.78%, with the 5-day performance at -2.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 1.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASAN’s forecast low is $34.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Asana Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 93.15% over the past 6 months, a 10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.28 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Asana Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $86.71 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Asana Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.90%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 20 and September 24.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.85% of Asana Inc. shares while 63.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.92%. There are 63.22% institutions holding the Asana Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.49% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million ASAN shares worth $144.19 million.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.49% or 5.04 million shares worth $144.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $71.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $55.42 million.