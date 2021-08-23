Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 7.81 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.79. With the company’s per share price at $11.62 changed hands at $0.24 or 2.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.57B. AR’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.73% off its 52-week high of $15.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 77.97% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.03 million.

Analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.95 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.21%, with the 5-day performance at -7.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is -14.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AR’s forecast low is $15.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.65% over the past 6 months, a 387.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will rise 167.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 620.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $936.93 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -319.20%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.57% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 76.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.48%. There are 76.45% institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.97% of the shares, roughly 25.01 million AR shares worth $375.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.08% or 22.22 million shares worth $333.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.5 million shares estimated at $112.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 7.23 million shares worth around $73.8 million.