ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $73.14 changing hands around $10.56 or 16.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.40B. ALXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.58% off its 52-week high of $117.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.51, which suggests the last value was 55.55% up since then. When we look at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.32K.

Analysts gave the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALXO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Instantly ALXO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 77.91 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 16.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.40%, with the 5-day performance at -6.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) is 4.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALXO’s forecast low is $85.00 with $103.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.22% for it to hit the projected low.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.43% over the past 6 months, a 15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will rise 90.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.60% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $527k.

The 2021 estimates are for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -311.10%.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 25 and August 30.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.86% of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares while 81.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.58%. There are 81.38% institutions holding the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock share, with venBio Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 24.11% of the shares, roughly 9.7 million ALXO shares worth $715.27 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.49% or 4.22 million shares worth $311.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $36.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $39.18 million.