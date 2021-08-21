With 6.93% Distance From Low, Could Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.31 trading at $0.09 or 4.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.24M. That closing price of FLNT’s stock is at a discount of -267.97% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 6.93% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 309.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.05%, in the last five days FLNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $2.31 price level, adding 1.7% to its value on the day. Fluent Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.76% in past 5-day. Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) showed a performance of -10.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.12 million shares which calculate 5.08 days to cover the short interests.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluent Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -233.33% while that of industry is 22.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -400.00% in the current quarter and calculating 300.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.38 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 226.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

FLNT Dividends

Fluent Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.79% institutions for Fluent Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. JB Capital Partners LP is the top institutional holder at FLNT for having 4.3 million shares of worth $17.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 3.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.04 million shares of worth $4.28 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.99 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.