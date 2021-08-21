With 10.84% Distance From Low, Is 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.75 trading at $1.77 or 5.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $894.73M. That closing price of MASS’s stock is at a discount of -143.05% from its 52-week high price of $79.60 and is indicating a premium of 10.84% from its 52-week low price of $29.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 319.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 908 Devices Inc. (MASS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.71%, in the last five days MASS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $32.75 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. 908 Devices Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.36% in past 5-day. 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) showed a performance of -1.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.23 million shares which calculate 4.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -98.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.4% for stock’s current value.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 908 Devices Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.16% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.15 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

MASS Dividends

908 Devices Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.72% institutions for 908 Devices Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MASS for having 0.75 million shares of worth $42.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 2.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tao Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.75 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.08 million shares of worth $52.31 million or 3.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.