Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Rises 1.55%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.87 trading at $0.76 or 1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.30B. That closing price of TNL’s stock is at a discount of -36.88% from its 52-week high price of $68.26 and is indicating a premium of 46.04% from its 52-week low price of $26.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 665.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.55%, in the last five days TNL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $49.87 price level, adding 6.01% to its value on the day. Travel + Leisure Co.’s shares saw a change of 11.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.22% in past 5-day. Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) showed a performance of -12.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.19 million shares which calculate 2.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.34% for stock’s current value.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Travel + Leisure Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 446.81% while that of industry is 29.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.90% in the current quarter and calculating 190.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $836.58 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $765.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $618.85 million and $645 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.20% while estimating it to be 18.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -155.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.04%.

TNL Dividends

Travel + Leisure Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.41%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.20 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.67%.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.30% institutions for Travel + Leisure Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TNL for having 8.35 million shares of worth $510.42 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $505.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.43 million shares of worth $148.44 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.36 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $152.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.