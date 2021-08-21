Service Properties Trust’s (NASDAQ:SVC) Forecasted Growth Is -39.41% Or More

In last trading session, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.76 trading at $0.2 or 1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.80B. That closing price of SVC’s stock is at a discount of -43.03% from its 52-week high price of $15.39 and is indicating a premium of 37.08% from its 52-week low price of $6.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Service Properties Trust (SVC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.98 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.89%, in the last five days SVC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $10.76 price level, adding 4.95% to its value on the day. Service Properties Trust’s shares saw a change of -6.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.03% in past 5-day. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) showed a performance of -6.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.2 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.52% for stock’s current value.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Service Properties Trust is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.83% while that of industry is 3.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $375.94 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $424.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $214.94 million and $296.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.90% while estimating it to be 43.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -219.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.37%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.69%.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.42% institutions for Service Properties Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SVC for having 28.22 million shares of worth $334.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 17.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $282.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.35 million shares of worth $77.99 million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $55.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.