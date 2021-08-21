Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Is Down -1.14 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.55 trading at $0.55 or 3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.50B. That closing price of ASAI’s stock is at a discount of -7.61% from its 52-week high price of $17.81 and is indicating a premium of 30.82% from its 52-week low price of $11.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 192.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.44%, in the last five days ASAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $16.55 price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s shares saw a change of 27.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.72% in past 5-day. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) showed a performance of -1.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.74 to the stock, which implies a fall of -12.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.16. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 75.83% for stock’s current value.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.40%.

ASAI Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.51% institutions for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ASAI for having 9.12 million shares of worth $118.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 4.04 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.47 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $4.27 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27354.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.