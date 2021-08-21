McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Is Now 51.02% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.87 trading at $0.36 or 1.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.80B. That closing price of MCFE’s stock is at a discount of -9.12% from its 52-week high price of $28.23 and is indicating a premium of 51.02% from its 52-week low price of $12.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For McAfee Corp. (MCFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.41%, in the last five days MCFE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/18/21 when the stock touched $25.87 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. McAfee Corp.’s shares saw a change of 81.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.97% in past 5-day. McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) showed a performance of 13.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.07 million shares which calculate 4.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.23% for stock’s current value.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that McAfee Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.18% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $433.99 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $458.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.54%.

MCFE Dividends

McAfee Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.10% institutions for McAfee Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MCFE for having 66.59 million shares of worth $1.51 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 40.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thoma Bravo, LP, which was holding about 18.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $428.7 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4.01 million shares of worth $66.94 million or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $53.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.