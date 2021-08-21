MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Is -8.00% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$2.16?

In last trading session, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.84 trading at -$0.34 or -1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.67B. That closing price of MMYT’s stock is at a discount of -57.05% from its 52-week high price of $39.01 and is indicating a premium of 45.61% from its 52-week low price of $13.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 442.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.35%, in the last five days MMYT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $24.84 price level, adding 8.1% to its value on the day. MakeMyTrip Limited’s shares saw a change of -15.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.00% in past 5-day. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) showed a performance of -13.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 million shares which calculate 3.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.51% for stock’s current value.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MakeMyTrip Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 119.23% while that of industry is -2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.00% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 171.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.57 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $116.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.60%.

MMYT Dividends

MakeMyTrip Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.32% institutions for MakeMyTrip Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at MMYT for having 5.85 million shares of worth $172.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 9.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 4.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $144.83 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.47 million shares of worth $82.75 million or 3.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.81 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $60.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.