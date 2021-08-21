India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) Could Experience 4.79% Growth

In last trading session, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.65M. That closing price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -203.92% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 33.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/18/21 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 6.13% to its value on the day. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.97% in past 5-day. India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) showed a performance of -45.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.47 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.05. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -99.35% for stock’s current value.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.10% during past 5 years.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 12 and July 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.78% institutions for India Globalization Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IGC for having 0.91 million shares of worth $1.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd, which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $1.23 million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.