Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) 8.19% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $1.99?

In last trading session, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.30 trading at $2.0 or 8.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $609.63M. That closing price of BYRN’s stock is at a discount of -13.88% from its 52-week high price of $29.95 and is indicating a premium of 58.78% from its 52-week low price of $10.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 222.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.23%, in the last five days BYRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $26.30 price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s shares saw a change of 81.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.19% in past 5-day. Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN) showed a performance of 9.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79830.0 shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.87% for stock’s current value.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 160.00% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 125.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.49 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.00% during past 5 years.

BYRN Dividends

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.68% institutions for Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock that are currently holding shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at BYRN for having 0.54 million shares of worth $6.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Financial Services, Inc., which was holding about 10000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.