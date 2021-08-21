Buy, Sell Or Hold Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) At $2.10?

In last trading session, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.10 trading at $0.06 or 2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.45M. That closing price of BAOS’s stock is at a discount of -385.71% from its 52-week high price of $10.20 and is indicating a premium of 8.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 914.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.94%, in the last five days BAOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/18/21 when the stock touched $2.10 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -76.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.87% in past 5-day. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) showed a performance of -15.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36090.0 shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the top institutional holder at BAOS for having 2191.0 shares of worth $12751.0. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1740.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10126.0.