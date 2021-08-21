Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Is Now 35.09% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.03 or -4.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $156.59M. That closing price of BORR’s stock is at a discount of -192.98% from its 52-week high price of $1.67 and is indicating a premium of 35.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.58%, in the last five days BORR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 12.31% to its value on the day. Borr Drilling Limited’s shares saw a change of -29.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.42% in past 5-day. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) showed a performance of -27.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.48 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.26% for stock’s current value.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 77.10% in the current quarter and calculating 56.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $89.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $84 million and $59.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.70% while estimating it to be 51.70% for the next quarter.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.26% institutions for Borr Drilling Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP is the top institutional holder at BORR for having 5.8 million shares of worth $5.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, which was holding about 2.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.24 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 79046.0 shares of worth $72753.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65712.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $65712.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.