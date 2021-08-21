B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) -4.31% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$2.83?

In last trading session, B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.80 trading at $2.4 or 3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76B. That closing price of RILY’s stock is at a discount of -21.11% from its 52-week high price of $76.06 and is indicating a premium of 65.3% from its 52-week low price of $21.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 294.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.97%, in the last five days RILY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $62.80 price level, adding 4.56% to its value on the day. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.31% in past 5-day. B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) showed a performance of -4.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -109.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 52.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.23% for stock’s current value.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.80% during past 5 years.

RILY Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.18%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.00 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.04%.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.89% institutions for B. Riley Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RILY for having 1.68 million shares of worth $94.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 1.04 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.39 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.19 million shares of worth $90.09 million or 4.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.66% of company’s stock.