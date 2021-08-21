Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) At $2.78: What To Do?

In last trading session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at $0.03 or 1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.08M. That closing price of AUUD’s stock is at a discount of -234.53% from its 52-week high price of $9.30 and is indicating a premium of 20.5% from its 52-week low price of $2.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.09%, in the last five days AUUD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $2.78 price level, adding 29.44% to its value on the day. Auddia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.14% in past 5-day. Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) showed a performance of -11.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13720.0 shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.10% during past 5 years.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.18% institutions for Auddia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. National Asset Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUUD for having 20000.0 shares of worth $62600.0. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.