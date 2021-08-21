Analysts Say ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Can Really Get To $9.50 In 12 Months

In last trading session, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at -$0.14 or -6.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.25M. That closing price of ABVC’s stock is at a discount of -1375.37% from its 52-week high price of $29.95 and is indicating a premium of 1.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 219.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.45%, in the last five days ABVC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/19/21 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 18.8% to its value on the day. ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.50% in past 5-day. ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) showed a performance of -59.40% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -367.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -367.98% for stock’s current value.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 67.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $263k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.40% during past 5 years.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for ABVC BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.