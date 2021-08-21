After A 6.68% Gain In Share Price, Is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.46 trading at $0.78 or 6.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $642.56M. That closing price of RYTM’s stock is at a discount of -247.19% from its 52-week high price of $43.26 and is indicating a premium of 7.22% from its 52-week low price of $11.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 374.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.68 in the current quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.68%, in the last five days RYTM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $12.46 price level, adding 10.42% to its value on the day. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.10% in past 5-day. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) showed a performance of -35.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.84 million shares which calculate 11.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -333.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.41% for stock’s current value.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.61% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.20% in the current quarter and calculating -6.50% decrease in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $274k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $940k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.10%.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.94% institutions for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at RYTM for having 6.01 million shares of worth $127.74 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 11.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 4.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.48 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.72 million shares of worth $101.69 million or 9.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.88 million in the company or a holder of 3.68% of company’s stock.