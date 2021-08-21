AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Has Already Recovered 17.9%, But Another -78.07% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.35 trading at $0.66 or 2.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.09B. That closing price of AHCO’s stock is at a discount of -78.07% from its 52-week high price of $41.58 and is indicating a premium of 17.9% from its 52-week low price of $19.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 985.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.91%, in the last five days AHCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $23.35 price level, adding 8.14% to its value on the day. AdaptHealth Corp.’s shares saw a change of -37.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.05% in past 5-day. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) showed a performance of 3.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.71 million shares which calculate 3.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -114.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.61% for stock’s current value.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AdaptHealth Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 303.03% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 162.50% in the current quarter and calculating 800.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 127.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $617.02 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $632.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -225.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.80%.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.07% institutions for AdaptHealth Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. OEP Capital Advisors, LP is the top institutional holder at AHCO for having 13.82 million shares of worth $507.96 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 10.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $269.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.33 million shares of worth $85.62 million or 1.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $73.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.