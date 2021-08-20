With 76.32% Distance From Low, Is Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.21 trading at $0.08 or 2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.69M. That closing price of XBIO’s stock is at a discount of -82.24% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 76.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days XBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $3.21 price level, adding 12.53% to its value on the day. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 57.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.05% in past 5-day. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) showed a performance of 68.06% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.76% for stock’s current value.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.70% in the current quarter and calculating 90.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 83.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.40% during past 5 years.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.59% institutions for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at XBIO for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 90724.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 90724.0 shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29812.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $60816.0 in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.