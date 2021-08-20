With 68.16% From The Low, Is SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) saw 12.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.67 trading at $0.07 or 2.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.75M. That most recent trading price of SSY’s stock is at a discount of -185.39% from its 52-week high price of $7.62 and is indicating a premium of 68.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 473.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.69%, in the last five days SSY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $2.67 price level, adding 19.82% to its value on the day. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 104.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.00% in past 5-day. SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) showed a performance of -1.14% in past 30-days.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.50% during past 5 years.

SSY Dividends

SunLink Health Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 27 and October 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.18% institutions for SunLink Health Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SSY for having 0.31 million shares of worth $1.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 42164.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37217.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.