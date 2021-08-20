With 34.55% Distance From Low, Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.19 trading at $0.49 or 1.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.11B. That most recent trading price of AMH’s stock is at a discount of -3.45% from its 52-week high price of $42.61 and is indicating a premium of 34.55% from its 52-week low price of $26.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.22%, in the last five days AMH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $41.19 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. American Homes 4 Rent’s shares saw a change of 35.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.42% in past 5-day. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) showed a performance of -1.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.97% for stock’s current value.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Homes 4 Rent is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.93% while that of industry is 0.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $313.43 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $330.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $283.1 million and $299.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.70% while estimating it to be 10.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.50%.

AMH Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.22% institutions for American Homes 4 Rent that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMH for having 40.57 million shares of worth $1.58 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 22.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $867.44 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.84 million shares of worth $475.52 million or 3.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $252.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.