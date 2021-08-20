Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR), 4.44% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.90 trading at -$0.08 or -0.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $430.84M. That most recent trading price of SNPR’s stock is at a discount of -85.15% from its 52-week high price of $18.33 and is indicating a premium of 4.44% from its 52-week low price of $9.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 573.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.85%, in the last five days SNPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/19/21 when the stock touched $9.90 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II’s shares saw a change of -6.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) showed a performance of 0.71% in past 30-days.

SNPR Dividends

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.18% institutions for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SNPR for having 1.73 million shares of worth $17.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 1.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.48 million.

On the other hand, Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.42 million shares of worth $4.62 million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.