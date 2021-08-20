Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Is 6.93% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $216.70 trading at $11.62 or 5.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.66B. That most recent trading price of SPOT’s stock is at a discount of -78.79% from its 52-week high price of $387.44 and is indicating a premium of 6.93% from its 52-week low price of $201.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.67%, in the last five days SPOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $216.70 price level, adding 0.66% to its value on the day. Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares saw a change of -34.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.63% in past 5-day. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) showed a performance of -17.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $257.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $155.54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $339.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.22% for stock’s current value.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spotify Technology S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.21% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.80% in the current quarter and calculating 43.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.45 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.61 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.41 billion and $2.56 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.40% while estimating it to be 2.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.80% during past 5 years.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.34% institutions for Spotify Technology S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at SPOT for having 20.69 million shares of worth $5.7 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 19.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.31 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.49 million shares of worth $1.33 billion or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $934.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.