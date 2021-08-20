Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Falls -4.74%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw 2.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.38 trading at -$1.61 or -4.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.31B. That closing price of LPRO’s stock is at a discount of -35.89% from its 52-week high price of $44.00 and is indicating a premium of 41.14% from its 52-week low price of $19.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.74%, in the last five days LPRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $32.38 price level, adding 13.51% to its value on the day. Open Lending Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.42% in past 5-day. Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) showed a performance of -20.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.08 million shares which calculate 3.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.53% for stock’s current value.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Open Lending Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 200.92% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 116.80% in the current quarter and calculating 135.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 101.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.12 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $21.03 million and $26.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 190.70% while estimating it to be 102.20% for the next quarter.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.74% institutions for Open Lending Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. is the top institutional holder at LPRO for having 14.93 million shares of worth $528.94 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 11.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bregal North America General Partner Jersey Limited, which was holding about 14.93 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $528.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.91 million shares of worth $103.01 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $88.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.