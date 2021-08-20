NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Declines -596.10% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $11.82?

In last trading session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 3.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.82 trading at -$2.12 or -15.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $573.51M. That closing price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -551.35% from its 52-week high price of $76.99 and is indicating a premium of 29.02% from its 52-week low price of $8.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.21%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/18/21 when the stock touched $11.82 price level, adding 35.41% to its value on the day. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.30% in past 5-day. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 16.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94470.0 shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.14% institutions for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.