Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Could Really Rise To $8.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at $0.12 or 7.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $144.70M. That most recent trading price of MRKR’s stock is at a discount of -109.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.77 and is indicating a premium of 26.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 993.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.26%, in the last five days MRKR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 6.74% to its value on the day. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.15% in past 5-day. Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) showed a performance of -28.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -344.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -205.56% for stock’s current value.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.20% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.00% during past 5 years.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.68% institutions for Marker Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRKR for having 10.71 million shares of worth $29.89 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aisling Capital Management LP, which was holding about 3.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.77 million.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.4 million shares of worth $6.15 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.