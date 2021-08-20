Is Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -5.32% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw 3.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $311.76 trading at -$9.36 or -2.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $168.15B. That most recent trading price of SE’s stock is at a discount of -5.32% from its 52-week high price of $328.35 and is indicating a premium of 56.61% from its 52-week low price of $135.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sea Limited (SE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.91%, in the last five days SE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/19/21 when the stock touched $311.76 price level, adding 5.05% to its value on the day. Sea Limited’s shares saw a change of 61.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.86% in past 5-day. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) showed a performance of 9.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $348.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.66% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $280.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $395.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.19% for stock’s current value.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sea Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.71% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 40.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 91.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.93 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $1.29 billion and $1.21 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.00% while estimating it to be 81.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.70% during past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.31% institutions for Sea Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32.37 million shares of worth $8.89 billion or 8.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.34 billion in the company or a holder of 6.29% of company’s stock.