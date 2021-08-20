I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Plunged -19.46% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.18 trading at -$10.72 or -15.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.16B. That closing price of IMAB’s stock is at a discount of -49.35% from its 52-week high price of $85.40 and is indicating a premium of 49.14% from its 52-week low price of $29.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 679.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For I-Mab (IMAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.79%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $57.18 price level, adding 20.05% to its value on the day. I-Mab’s shares saw a change of 21.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.46% in past 5-day. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of -26.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 million shares which calculate 3.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $94.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $102.98. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.16% for stock’s current value.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that I-Mab is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -227.80% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 126.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.90%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.62% institutions for I-Mab that are currently holding shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 6.62 million shares of worth $320.69 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cederberg Capital Ltd, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.18 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.6 million shares of worth $29.0 million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.