Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) Down Almost -7.31% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw 10.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.04 trading at $3.65 or 6.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.73B. That most recent trading price of FL’s stock is at a discount of -14.94% from its 52-week high price of $66.71 and is indicating a premium of 53.65% from its 52-week low price of $26.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Foot Locker Inc. (FL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.71%, in the last five days FL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/20/21 when the stock touched $58.04 price level, adding 5.63% to its value on the day. Foot Locker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.48% in past 5-day. Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) showed a performance of -7.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $48.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.3% for stock’s current value.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Foot Locker Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 107.83% while that of industry is 39.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.09 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.67%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.73% institutions for Foot Locker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. is the top institutional holder at FL for having 12.81 million shares of worth $789.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $635.3 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.18 million shares of worth $201.49 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $165.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.