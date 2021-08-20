Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Currently -26.64% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw 6.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.12 trading at $0.17 or 1.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.74B. That most recent trading price of ET’s stock is at a discount of -26.64% from its 52-week high price of $11.55 and is indicating a premium of 45.39% from its 52-week low price of $4.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 13.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Energy Transfer LP (ET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.96%, in the last five days ET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the stock touched $9.12 price level, adding 4.7% to its value on the day. Energy Transfer LP’s shares saw a change of 44.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.92% in past 5-day. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) showed a performance of -10.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.46% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -97.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.58% for stock’s current value.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energy Transfer LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 991.67% while that of industry is -5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.60% in the current quarter and calculating 196.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.66 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.77 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.90%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.74% institutions for Energy Transfer LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at ET for having 152.98 million shares of worth $1.63 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 69.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $733.46 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 61.77 million shares of worth $611.51 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.92 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $325.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.