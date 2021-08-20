Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $9.94?

In recent trading session, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.94 trading at $0.0 or 0.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $619.96M. That most recent trading price of ACIC’s stock is at a discount of -87.12% from its 52-week high price of $18.60 and is indicating a premium of 2.11% from its 52-week low price of $9.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 694.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days ACIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the stock touched $9.94 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s shares saw a change of -1.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.30% in past 5-day. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) showed a performance of 0.71% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ACIC Dividends

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.01% institutions for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ACIC for having 3.43 million shares of worth $34.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.67 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $29.72 million or 5.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.95 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.