AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Has Recovered 527.46% To Date, But An Additional -114.73% Is Possible.

In last trading session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw 47.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.82 trading at -$2.73 or -7.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.15B. That closing price of AMC’s stock is at a discount of -114.73% from its 52-week high price of $72.62 and is indicating a premium of 94.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 81.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 169.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.91 in the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.47%, in the last five days AMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the stock touched $33.82 price level, adding 12.79% to its value on the day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1495.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.27% in past 5-day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) showed a performance of -17.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 102.3 million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.44 to the stock, which implies a fall of -521.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 52.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 97.04% for stock’s current value.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 493.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.97% while that of industry is 29.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.10% in the current quarter and calculating 93.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 91.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $382.11 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $724.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.01% during past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.37% institutions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMC for having 37.44 million shares of worth $382.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $279.09 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.44 million shares of worth $127.05 million or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $109.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.