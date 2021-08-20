After A 52.33% Jump This Year Is Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw 2.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.98 trading at $1.38 or 2.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.33B. That most recent trading price of PINS’s stock is at a discount of -66.54% from its 52-week high price of $89.90 and is indicating a premium of 39.81% from its 52-week low price of $32.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 11.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pinterest Inc. (PINS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.62%, in the last five days PINS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $53.98 price level, adding 4.68% to its value on the day. Pinterest Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.33% in past 5-day. Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) showed a performance of -27.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.9% for stock’s current value.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinterest Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 159.52% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 285.70% in the current quarter and calculating 76.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $613.21 million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $631.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.30%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.36% institutions for Pinterest Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at PINS for having 46.51 million shares of worth $3.67 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 40.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.17 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.01 million shares of worth $1.11 billion or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $557.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.