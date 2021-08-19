Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Is Now 21.18% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $280.50 trading at -$17.88 or -5.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.58B. That closing price of W’s stock is at a discount of -31.55% from its 52-week high price of $369.00 and is indicating a premium of 21.18% from its 52-week low price of $221.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wayfair Inc. (W), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.15 in the current quarter.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.99%, in the last five days W remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $280.50 price level, adding 11.64% to its value on the day. Wayfair Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.54% in past 5-day. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) showed a performance of -5.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.13 million shares which calculate 12.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $324.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $200.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $415.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.7% for stock’s current value.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wayfair Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.56% while that of industry is 21.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -63.30% in the current quarter and calculating -99.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.94 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.27 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $4.06 billion and $3.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.00% while estimating it to be -14.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 117.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.35%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 116.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.88% institutions for Wayfair Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at W for having 11.55 million shares of worth $3.63 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 14.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 8.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.69 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.89 million shares of worth $1.15 billion or 5.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $653.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.